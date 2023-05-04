Kroger gifts Sam Houston State University's food pantry $30,000 to help college students fight food insecurity

In the past academic year the pantry served more than 3,200 people and provided over 76,700 pounds of food.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — While many people think of the college experience to be fun and carefree, not every student has that financial stability, especially with the rising costs of everyday necessities due to inflation.

In Huntsville, Sam Houston State University's food pantry has collected and distributed food to students in need thanks to the help and support of local business organizations and volunteers to aid its operations.

In discovering Sam Houston's food pantry and what they do for the community, Kroger's has committed $30,000 over three years to help these college students fight food insecurity.

“I think I'm in a bit of shock because its such an amazing partnership and contribution because the initial request we put in was nowhere near that amount," explained SHSU food pantry director, Kathleen Gilbert. "So to have one of he nation's largest grocers retailers say 'not only are gonna support your mission, we wanna be a part of it' its an amazing feeling and to have that backing by them is not something I can currently describe.”

In the last academic year the pantry served more than 3,200 people and provided over 76,700 pounds of food. Now they are able to double that number.

“So this is really gonna set us up to not just assist a lot of students in the sense that everyone can get a meal, but we can also provide not just quantity but quality," Gilbert said. "There's plenty of information that food banks that some people just donate the unwanted stuff and we really wanted to focus on student health and nutrition.”

The money will change the future of this non-profit’s impact on students.

“We’re really excited moving forward to see how this partnership what more we can do in the bearcat and Huntsville community.” said Gilbert.