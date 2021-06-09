Fun in the sun: Labor Day at Lake Bryan

The shores of Lake Bryan are usually filled with those out enjoying the holiday, but, this year, one couple saw nothing but open waters.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — People all over the Brazos Valley spent Labor Day with family and friends, giving one last send-off to summer. For DJ and Roslyn Sixta, spending their Labor Day at Lake Bryan has become kind of a tradition and a way for them to get some relaxation without traveling too far from home.

"I probably worked about 60 hours this week," Roslyn Sixta said. "Forty hours at the clinic and give or take 20 hours at World of Beer."

The couple said they like taking their dogs with them during lake outings because they love to get in the water and play. They had plenty of room this Labor Day; the shores are usually full of people this time of year, but the Sixtas, who are both graduates of Texas A&M, said they were happy to find some peace and quiet.

"We pulled up and we were one of three boats on the lake," DJ said. "That's really strange for Lake Bryan, especially on a holiday weekend. Usually there's a hard time trying to find a place to park the boat trailer."

While COVID-19 cases have soared in the last couple of months throughout the Brazos Valley, it may have forced some to stay away from potentially crowded areas. But, for the Sixtas, they were happy to find the open waters.