Lake Somerville drowning victim identified

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday night, the Burleson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing swimmer at Lake Somerville's Welch Park.

After searches that night and Monday morning, the victim's body was recovered by Texas Game Wardens. Douglas Adelin Portillo-Funes' body will be sent to Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

After the sheriff's office received the missing swimmer's report Sunday night, the sheriff's office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Park Rangers, and Somerville Volunteer Fire Department all worked together to search for Portillo-Funes'.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, witnesses told officers Porillo-Funes was swimming with his family when he was seen going underwater and never came back up. The rescue team searched until midnight, and resumed searches the next morning until they recovered the body.