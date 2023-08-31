Lampasas PD: One dead, one injured in shooting after suspect barricaded himself in home

According to Lampasas PD, a woman told police she had been shot multiple times by her husband.

LAMPASAS, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after an alleged shooting incident in Lampasas, according to the Lampasas Police Department.

Lampasas PD stated they received a call at approximately 10:41 a.m. on Aug. 31 reporting a woman had been shot by her husband. Lampasas PD, Lampasas County Sheriff's Department, Lampasas Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS all reportedly responded to the call.

Police said the first officers arrived on scene at approximately 10:43 a.m., where they were directed to a 69-year-old woman sitting in the yard of a home near the alleged scene of the shooting.

Police said the woman told them she had been shot four times by her husband, who was believed to still be at the home where the shooting occurred.

Police reportedly set up a perimeter around the scene, treating the scene as a barricaded suspect.

The woman was reportedly evacuated from the scene and taken to Hamilton County EMS. Police said the woman is alive and in the care of a hospital at the time of writing, but her condition and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Lampasas PD said they were assisted on the scene by resources from the Texas Department of Public Safety Swat Team, Hostage Negotiation Team, Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers.

Police said they made attempts to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. After these attempts, DPS Swat reportedly entered the home.

Inside the home, Swat reportedly found a 76-year-old man dead. Lampasas PD said due to evidence at the scene, they believe the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been revealed at this time. Lampasas Police say the case is currently under investigation.

