Powerful tornado lifts home, flips cars in Arabi; 1 dead

WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin said the extent of the damage seen Tuesday night would likely mean the tornado was an EF-2 or EF-3.

Several buildings were either damaged or destroyed. On Wednesday afternoon, tornado survey teams from the National Weather Service initially concluded that damage was consistent with "at least" an E-3 tornado with winds of 136 to 165 miles per hour.

Parts of St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, appeared to take the brunt of the severe weather's fury, and that is where the fatality occurred. St. Bernard Parish officials have not given any details about the person who died.

A 'large and extremely dangerous' tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping off rooftops and tossing a home with a family inside onto the middle of a street. Authorities say at least one person was killed and several other were injured.

Another man who rode out the storm told WWL-TV that the "sky turned green" as the tornado was hitting.

"It was just the rain and we didn't hear anything change like a freight train, and it just all of a sudden happened," one Arabi resident told WWL-TV. "My wife, my sister-in-law, my 10-month-old son and two dogs were all in one bathroom."

“It just kept getting louder and louder,” Malasovich said. After it passed, they came out to survey the damage. “Our neighbor’s house is in the middle of the street right now.”

Her husband was out on the porch and saw the tornado coming.

Arabi resident Michelle Massovich said she was worried about family in north Louisiana who was also getting hit by bad weather earlier in the day. She was texting with family there when she said "All of a sudden the lights started flickering.”

The tornado appeared to start its path on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish before it moved east across the Mississippi River into New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward and St. Bernard Parish. Damage was not as extensive in New Orleans East and Jefferson Parish, but neighbors who lived in those areas reported damage to their fences and homes.

The tornado was first reported shortly after 7 p.m. as the worst of the evening's severe weather passed through the area. Up until that point, the weather brought little fanfare, but the situation quickly changed as the NWS issued multiple overlapping tornado warnings. Power outages were reported across the New Orleans area, including at the WWL-TV studios, causing the station to rely on generator power during its live coverage.

Firefighters quickly arrived and carried her out in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis described the rescue, saying she's in a hospital and “doing fine.”

“All the men in the neighborhood ran to the house. The mother, they brought her to me. I just held her,” Nerissa Ledet told the newspaper. “I tried to console her. I said, ‘You know they’re going to get her out.’”

“They were screaming. His wife was hysterical. They were already traumatized from taking that ‘Wizard of Oz’ ride,” Heirsch said.

Chuck Heirsch told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate that he called 911 as he saw his neighbor on Prosperity Street trying to reach his daughter.

Neighbors said told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the parents climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter was on a breathing machine, and now was stuck inside.

The tornado also reportedly lifted one Arabi home with a family inside into the air before dropping it in the middle of Prosperity Street.

Aftermath : Houses destroyed, debris hangs from electrical wires, trees

Immediately after the storm passed, rescue workers began assessing damage and searching through the dark for people in need of help, though the true extent of the storm's wrath would not be revealed until sunrise.

"We have widespread damage from south Arabi to north Arabi," McInnis said. "We’re going through homes, search and rescue and clearing homes. We have some homes in south Arabi that we’re trying to get to, we’re getting calls from people saying they’re trapped."

Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

In Gretna and Terrytown, Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet said damage was limited to mostly downed fences and some trees.

Many residents also suffered damage just last year when Hurricane Ida — a Category 4 hurricane — swept through the region. Stacey Mancuso’s family had just completed repairs to their home in the suburb of Arabi after Ida ripped off the roof and caused extensive water damage. Then the tornado Tuesday tore through their street. She huddled in the laundry room with her husband; two children, ages 16 and 11; and dogs as part of their new roof was lifted away by the wind.

“We’re alive. That’s what I can say at this point. We still have four walls and part of a roof. I consider myself lucky,” said Mancuso. Still, the twister was the third time they’ve had major weather damage since Katrina in 2005.

In Arabi, there was a strong smell of natural gas in the air as residents and rescue personnel stood in the street and surveyed the damage. Some houses were destroyed while pieces of debris hung from electrical wires and trees. An aluminum fishing boat in front of one house was bent into the shape of a C with the motor across the street. Power poles were down and leaning over, forcing emergency workers to walk slowly through darkened neighborhoods checking for damage.

Malasovich’s house fared relatively well, she said. Some columns were blown off the porch and the windows of her Jeep were blown out. Down the street a house was severely damaged, and parked vehicles had been moved around by the winds: “This is serious for down here.”