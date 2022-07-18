An active fire is being battled north of Pine Prairie between Lost Indian Camp and Old Cincinnati Rd.

BRYAN, Texas — The Crabbs Prairie Fire Department reported a large wildfire north of Wallace Road.

The FM 247 area is not in danger at this time, according to Fire officials.

According to Assistant Chief French, more resources are being summoned.

An active fire is being battled north of Pine Prairie between Lost Indian Camp and Old Cincinnati Rd.

Texas A&M Forest Service is on scene with command establishing an attack plan, according to fire officials.

As a result, the county is advising residents that if they observe smoke in the north end of the county, they are seeing this as well and the volunteer crews are working hard to put an end to it.

Posted by Crabb's Prairie VFD on Monday, July 18, 2022

The fire is spreading north in the woods, toward Old Gifford Hill Rock Quarry.

An estimated 5 boosters, 2 tankers, 8 dozers, 6 side-by-side UTV's, and 1 helicopter are on scene. There is also emergency management on site.

There have been no evacuation requests from firefighters as of yet.

As of 4:00pm, it is estimated that 20% of the fire has been contained as of this time.

A number of mutual aid agencies from around the county, as well as the Walker County Police Department, are on scene. R&B resources as well.