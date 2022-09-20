'We had an immediate response': Parents and police rushed to SA high school after lockdown issued

SAISD officials say there was a report of a shooting, but the district confirmed there was no evidence that a shooting occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown was issued as a precaution at Thomas Jefferson High School on the near northwest side Monday afternoon.

One person was evaluated for chest pain and another was treated for a reported hand laceration from hitting a window, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Authorities provided an update on Wednesday morning, saying that school faculty members were treated by Emergency Medical Services during the incident. The person who hit the window reportedly did so with a knife in their hand when students were being released. He was restrained and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in response to a reported shooting at 723 Donaldson Ave.

Officials say upon arrival, officers entered the school and began clearing the campus. Officers said they found no evidence to suggest there was an active threat or that a shooting may have occurred at the location, according to a San Antonio Police Department statement.

That didn't stop parents and other relatives from rushing onto school grounds in an attempt to connect with their children; safety protocols held them back while the school was on lockdown.

Instead, the district urged parents to pick up students from a specific area nearby.

In a letter released later in the day, Jefferson High officials acknowledged the day's events were "discomforting" while emphasizing their protocol for allowing responding law enforcement to sweep and clear the school.

"Although this search process is done as quickly and thoroughly as possible, the protocol takes time," the school's statement reads. "For the safety of all involved, students and staff are not released until officers give clearance and lift the lockdown. Safety-first is the procedure we followed today, and will continue to follow, so that you and your loved ones remain safe.

The school added that counselors would be available Wednesday for anyone in the Jefferson population who needs it, and that reunification procedures would be reviewed.

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino doubled down on Jefferson High School's statement on Wednesday, saying the response "highlights that the district and city are prepared for a unified approach when a crisis occurs."