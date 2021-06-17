Grimes County man accused in Bryan's Kent Moore Cabinets shooting indicted for murder

The Grand Jury docket delivered to all media outlets Thursday showed Bollin has been indicted on several counts.

BRYAN, Texas — A Grand Jury has handed down several indictments in the mass shooting that took place at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan on April 8.

Larry Bollin has been indicted for murder in the killing of Tim Smith. Smith and Bollin were working together at the business when Bollin allegedly opened fire on him and other employees. In the Grand Jury docket released to media Thursday, it also shows Bollin indicted with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bollin is also facing an attempted capital murder charge out of Grimes County. He allegedly shot Texas DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar while trying to make his getaway.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the Kent Moore Cabinets warehouse on the 500 block of Industrial Blvd,. Authorities said four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and another person went to the hospital after an asthma attack at the scene.

Confirmed 7 victims: 1 deceased. 4 transported in critical condition to CHI St. joseph in Bryan. 1 minor injury transported to CHI In CS. 1 medical related to the incident. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

Trooper Tovar was released from the hospital on April 14. He continues on his road to recovery. Tovar said he heard the call go out while he was on patrol in Madison County that afternoon. He headed into Grimes County near Iola, where Bollin allegedly lived and that's when he said he came upon a car matching the description of one at the shooting scene.

Authorities said when Trooper Tovar tried to stop Bollin, he began shooting at the trooper.