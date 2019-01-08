COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The Larry J. Ringer Library has been closed for renovations since last November, but they’ve opened their doors for six days to host a Scholastic Book Fair in their lobby, with proceeds going to support the library.

They have books available for both children and adults, along with fun knick-knacks such as pencils, erasers, bookmarks, and small toys.

If you can’t make it to the physical library to purchase items, you can also order online using the library’s personal link, and your order will be shipped to your home.

The full list for the remaining hours and dates for the Scholastic Book Fair can be found below.

August 2: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

August 3: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

August 8: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

August 9: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM