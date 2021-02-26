Last minute plans prompts College Station church to hand out food to those in need

New Victory Temple Church said they are thankful to play a role in getting meals out to the community.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Families and households have been hit hard, especially in the last few weeks. New Victory Temple Church in College Station helped relieve some of the stress of food for those in need Thursday.

"I just thank God for it," said Renee Alsandor, the youth minister at New Victory Temple Church.

The church was able to distribute more than 40 bags filled with fresh produce, like strawberries, tomatoes, lettuce, celery and more.

The food distribution was last minute and was not organized until the day of.

Alsandor received a call from Steve Godby with Rebuilding Together BCS in the morning. He was on his way to a food distribution, but because of a situation going on in town it was canceled. Alsandor said Godby knew New Victory Temple Church could put the food to good use and distribute it where needed.

The church quickly got in contact with people in need and made social media posts to spread the word of the distribution.

The church said they are thankful to play a role in getting meals out to the community. They realize many local families are struggling and this will put food on the table for the next few days.