COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The friends and family of Laura Mooney say she was a passionate and loving person who walked with a confidence about her. The First Lady of College Station is being remembered as an advocate of many local causes, but put a lot of her efforts into bringing people the message of MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"Laura cared about Mothers Against Drunk Driving as a whole," said Vicki Mercer, who is with the MADD East Texas Affiliate. "It never changed. Her commitment to MADD's mission never changed once."

Mooney dedicated her life to improving tougher drunk driving laws, knowing first hand how devastating it is to lose a loved one to such a tragedy. Her husband was killed in 1991 after a drunk driver crashed into his car on a Texas highway near Dallas. In 2008, she became the national president of MADD and served in that role until 2011.

"It didn't matter if she was the national president or just a volunteer," Mercer said of Mooney. "I use that word 'just' lightly. Being a volunteer, she put out her whole heart and her whole effort into being there for what she wanted to be there for."

Mooney had been working with MADD recently on the upcoming Heroes on the Highway event. Her death came unexpectedly and has left many speechless. Mooney died in her home on Oct. 10.

"It's the absence of her vitality and her very presence of her not being there," Mercer said, as she became choked up in remembering her friend. "It's going to be difficult."

The visitation for Mooeny is set for Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Hillier Funeral Home of College Station. Her service will be Oct. 19 at Grace Bible Church - Anderson in College Station beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville beginning at 1 p.m.

A fund in her memory has been set up by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. You can make contributions by making a check payable to CFBV Laura Mooney Fund benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving. All proceeds will go to MADD.

