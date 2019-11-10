COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station has confirmed Laura Mooney, the First Lady of College Station, has passed away at her home Thursday night.

Mooney, 59, wife of Mayor Karl Mooney, is being remembered as an advocate for many local worthy causes and devoted hours of service to the community.

The KAGS family extends its heartfelt thoughts to Mayor Mooney, Laura's family and her many friends.

This is the release sent from the city of College Station:

With deep sadness and sorrow, the City of College Station shares the unexpected passing of Laura Dean Mooney, 59, wife of Mayor Karl Mooney, at their home Thursday night. Mrs. Mooney was a tireless and selfless advocate for many worthy causes and devoted countless hours in service to her community, state, and nation. She was especially passionate about our first responders, reducing drunken driving and improving road safety. The heartfelt prayers and condolences of the entire city organization are with Mayor Mooney and his family.

