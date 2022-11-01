14-year-old College Station female reported missing by CSPD

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, the person in question, was last seen at her residence in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station on Thursday, Oct. 27.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing child report has been issued by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley on Tuesday, November 1.

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, the child in question, was last seen on Thursday, October 27 around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station.

The organization has speculated that Gutierrez is with an unrelated person that could be placing her in an unsafe situation.

Those with information on Gutierrez's whereabouts are encouraged to contact College Station PD at 979-764-3600.