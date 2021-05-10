Brazos County celebrates National Night Out

This annual event started in 1984 and is held every first Tuesday of October

BRYAN, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders around Brazos County celebrated National Night Out Tuesday.

The event takes place on the first Tuesday of October around the country and it's a chance for the community, first responders and law enforcement get to know people in neighborhoods and build positive relationships.

Organizers said National Night Out (NNO) is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community solid partnerships to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas A&M University Police held events across Bryan and College Station.

More than 40 block parties were held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each party was different. Some had bounce houses, games for kids and activities for all ages.

@epiphanylasha and I strolled over to First Presbyterian Church in Bryan’s National Night Out block party 🎉🇺🇸



Until 8 o’clock, there will be games, hot dogs and more! Be sure to stop by to meet local first responders tonight.🚔@KAGSnews #NationalNightOut pic.twitter.com/IRJbeu7xpY — Cierra Villarreal (@cierra_kags) October 5, 2021

Law enforcement and first responders showed off agency vehicles and there were also K9 officer demonstrations at some parties!