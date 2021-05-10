Brazos County celebrates National Night Out

BRYAN, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders around Brazos County celebrated National Night Out Tuesday.
The event takes place on the first Tuesday of October around the country and it's a chance for the community, first responders and law enforcement get to know people in neighborhoods and build positive relationships.
Organizers said National Night Out (NNO) is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community solid partnerships to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.
The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas A&M University Police held events across Bryan and College Station.
More than 40 block parties were held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each party was different. Some had bounce houses, games for kids and activities for all ages.
Law enforcement and first responders showed off agency vehicles and there were also K9 officer demonstrations at some parties!
Officials were also able to hand out information on resources the community can take advantage of if they need help.