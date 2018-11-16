BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- This November and December, local law enforcement are teaming up to help bring awareness and fight childhood cancer.

“Law enforcement is a brotherhood," said Deputy Steven Garon with the Brazos County Sheriffs Department. "We take care each other through thick and thin. To see everyone rallying and raising money to help families in the future, it really warms my heart."

As part of the 'Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaign,' officers are having a little fun with what would be a strict uniform policy.

"You pay 50 dollars if you want to grow a beard," said Lt. Bobby Richardson with Texas A&M Police Department. "Female officers can pay 30 dollars if they want to paint their nails.”

And for the rest of the year, those strict uniform rules are pushed aside for a bigger cause.

“All the money raised will go to the Cure Starts Now, which funds cancer research and childhood cancer,” said Richardson.

Those involved say its personal.

“When you see a female officer with their nails painted it something personal that they picked out and represented and trying to support something that they know and care about,” said Jennifer Enloe with UPD.

Something as simple as nail polish, or growing a beard, can spark conversation and bring light to a bigger issue.

“Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer in someway shape or another,” said Tristen Lopez with College Station Police. "So it it comes naturally for us to do something to give back and try to help."

To learn more about the campaigns, or to donate, you can visit their websites.

