$1.4M grant awarded to Legacy Community Development Corp. to help Southeast Texans with rental assistance

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Legacy Community Development Corporation will officially begin to administer funds it was awarded through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The nearly $1.4 million grant will help the citizens of Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties, according to Executive Director Vivian Ballou.

"We are one of only two HUD-certified agencies between Houston and Lake Charles and this grant will allow us to serve a large population providing the most critical and basic need, housing," she said.

They were awarded the money through the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program through the Housing Stability Services Program of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, according to a news release from Legacy CDC.

Legacy CDC is a nonprofit that develops affordable housing and provides financial counseling for low- to moderate-income families in Southeast Texas, according to their website.

For application information and assistance, you can contact Legacy at 409-832-2723 for Port Arthur or 409-832-2723 for Beaumont.

The services offered by Legacy include:

Outreach services of a realtor/relocation specialist to assist households who have a challenging time finding and obtaining a rental unit.

Shelter services will assist households in need of essentials such as food, basic clothing, hygiene products, and Personal Protection Equipment while obtaining housing.

Housing services will assist households with moving expenses and/or providing financial guidance and assistance through our self-sufficiency plan with a housing counselor.

Housing payments will assist households with rental application fees, rental and utility deposits, landlord incentive payments, and/or short-term payments for hotel/motel to support household’s ability to obtain or maintain housing.

Eviction diversion services are specifically for households whose landlords have already sued for eviction in their local court.

Social services for housing stability to assist households to promote mental and financial health of households, so they can obtain and maintain housing by providing transportation fare to view an available unit and/or other social services, mental health counseling, obtaining identification documentation, providing computer and internet Page 2 access to attend a housing stability training program, search for employment, and/or communicate remotely with a medical provider and providing credit repair services.