Legend Mourning still missing as accused mother bails in and out of jail

Officials said they have not heard from the missing six-year-old since July 9th.

CALVERT, Texas — The search for Legend Mourning continues. Law enforcement says the accused suspect, biological mother, Johnell Hickman, 29 turned herself into a Houston County sheriff’s Office then was later bailed out in July.

Officials say they still have not seen or heard from the six-year-old who has been missing since July 9th.

According to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director Chuck Fleeger, Mourning doesn’t qualify for an Amber Alert regionally or state-wide because an Amber alert is for abducted children.

"If you have an incident involving a non-custodial parent, there is a requirement that during the commission of taking that child that there, be an act of murder or an attempt of murder committed and that was not the case,” Fleeger said. “We’ve called an endangered missing child advisory, in this case, it was that the child has been reported missing and law enforcement felt that due to the circumstances that the child was in danger of death or serious bodily injury."

Fleeger says Mourning’s biological mother, Hickman is considered non-custodial and is out of his life for the majority of it.

"There had been a warrant issued for her arrest for interference with child custody," said Fleeger.

The mother of Hickman Althea Williams has custody of mourning. As the caretaker of her grandchild, she's pleading for his safe return.

"I just would like to get him safely returned back home and that we miss him and I’m sure he misses us too. He's been with us all of his life, “said Grandmother Althea Williams.

Hickman was last seen in Houston. Greater Houston police department is now assisting Calvert police in this case.