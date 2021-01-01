Leon Co., Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley looking for information on missing teen

Officials are asking anyone with information on Grace Leann Carter, a 15-year-old, to call is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

Officials from the the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) are looking for information involving a missing child investigation.

The AANBV is working on behalf of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office after Grace Leann Carter, a 15-year-old, was reported missing as of Tuesday December 29, 2020 from a residence on County Road 362 in Jewett, TX.

Grace was last seen at the home at around 12:30 am on that day and was discovered missing later in the day at around 7:15 a.m.

Officials said Grace is 5’4”, and she has dark brown hair and green eyes and wears glasses.

When she left, she may have been wearing a black hoodie and grey tennis shoes.

Grace has a small scar on the left side of her nose.

Based on information the got in their investigation, local authorities believe Grace to be in danger if she is not recovered soon.

Officials believe that people in the area may know where she is and are asking for information that can help bring her home safely and quickly.