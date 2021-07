41-year-old Matthew Halley was last seen on June 26

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Leon County Sherriff's Office is seeking help in finding 41-year-old Matthew Halley. He was last seen on June 26th.

Halley is 5'11", 240lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Halley is possibly located in the Leon or Madison County area. If located, do not approach him.