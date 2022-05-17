Leon ISD resumes classes after Friday closure

The school closed Friday during the search for the escaped inmate, but reopened Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEON, Texas — After five days of searching and no new leads, Leon I.S.D. is resuming classes as scheduled.

This comes after Thursday's manhunt began for convicted capital murderer, Gonzalo Lopez, who stole an inmate transport vehicle, crashed it and fled on foot.

On Friday, Leon I.S.D. canceled classes out of caution and are now taking extra precautions to further protect their students and staff.

Superintendent of Leon ISD, David Rains, released information to KAGS News. Below is the full statement.

"We are planning on this week looking as normal as possible. The search area is almost 20 miles from the campus and the restriction on Highway 7 has only affected 1 bus rider. We ran our buses on regular schedule this morning and had no issue. We are taking extra precautions at the building entrances and our SRO (school resource officer) is monitoring the situation. It is our understanding that law enforcement has a tight 4 square mile perimeter that is right outside Centerville."