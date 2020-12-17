Lewisville man indicted for murder of College Station woman

Cristian Gonzalez, 22, was arrested back in October in connection with the death of 19-year-old Angie Saucedo.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Lewisville man, who was arrested in connection to a College Station homicide investigation last October, has now been indicted for murder.

Cristian Gonzalez, 22, is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $220,000 bond. He's also facing a tampering with evidence charge, which is what he was arrested for in the early stages of the homicide investigation.

Gonzalez is accused of killing 19-year-old Angie Saucedo of College Station. Saucedo's roommate called police on October 6 and told them she hadn't heard from Saucedo in the last couple of days. Police confirmed Saucedo and Gonzalez were in a relationship and he had been visiting her the weekend of October 2 to October 4.

When police arrived at Saucedo's apartment, they said they found her dead. A cause of death was not released.

Police said when they interviewed Gonzalez, he said he left Saucedo on October 4 to drive home and had stopped at the Walmart on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. When police reviewed surveillance video at that Walmart, they said Saucedo was seen throwing a cell phone in the trash can.

Police said that cell phone belonged to Saucedo. They said they later retrieved the phone as evidence. Investigators also connected the Twin Oaks Landfill in Grimes County to this case, however, that part of the investigation remains private.