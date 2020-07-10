Arrest made in College Station homicide investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide investigation that started Tuesday.
Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, of Lewisville, Texas, has been identified as a suspect in what is now being called a homicide investigation. Angie Saucedo, 19, of College Station was found dead in her apartment Tuesday. Her cause of death has not yet been released.
Investigators with the College Station Police Department spent Wednesday afternoon out at the Twin Oaks Landfill in Grimes County. They did not say what they found in regards to the investigation, but they say the location is linked to Saucedo's death.
Gonzalez is charged with tampering with evidence. Police said the investigation remains active and there is no danger to the public.
We'll continue to update you as more information is released.