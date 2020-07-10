Arrest made in College Station homicide investigation

Authorities have identified Cristian Gonzalez, 22, of Lewisville as the person of interest in the death of Angie Saucedo of College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide investigation that started Tuesday.

Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, of Lewisville, Texas, has been identified as a suspect in what is now being called a homicide investigation. Angie Saucedo, 19, of College Station was found dead in her apartment Tuesday. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

Investigators with the College Station Police Department spent Wednesday afternoon out at the Twin Oaks Landfill in Grimes County. They did not say what they found in regards to the investigation, but they say the location is linked to Saucedo's death.

Christian Gomez Gonzalez, a 22-year-old resident of Lewisville, TX, has been arrested by warrant on a charge of Tampering With Evidence. At this time, we do not believe there is any danger to the public. This investigation remains active; additional charges are possible. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 7, 2020

Gonzalez is charged with tampering with evidence. Police said the investigation remains active and there is no danger to the public.