LGBTQ groups come out for pride-themed First Friday in Bryan

One local LGBTQ group shows their support in colorful ways and wants BCS residents to feel a sense of community in their group.

BRYAN, Texas — First Friday had many colors on display today and one of the proudest groups was Come Together.

Kimberlin Moore, co-team leader of Come Together Initiative, explained their mission and what Come Together was all about during Pride Month.

“Come together is an initiative with I Heart Bryan," she said. "The initiative helps bridge the gap between the LGBTQ community and the rest of Bryan-College Station along with allies.”

Though June is a month where minority groups are spotlighted, their reach is available throughout the entire year.

“The initiative is present 365 days a year," said Eva Ray, Come Together co-team leader. "Its not just for pride month we’re here for support. We’re here for understanding. We’re here for love.”

Come Together prioritizes an environment of acceptance within local individuals.

“We also do various events throughout the community," Moore said. "We just had teen prom at the Aston Mansion, we were able to provide a safe space for teens an entire night with the help of a lot of generous sponsors.”

This group understands the harsh reality that many LGBTQ individuals experience and wants them to know they are not alone.

“I think the most memorable event for me, was just one of our monthly meet ups and it was a young lady that is new to the area, she's here to go to school at (Texas) A&M, and she just recently came out and she wasn't getting the support she needed at home," explained Ray. "So she came to one of our monthly meetups and since then we’ve stayed in contact and I text her just to check on her, and I think it's the little things like that. If its just about one person if we touched one person then that’s okay with me.”