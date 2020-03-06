LGBTQ groups connect virtually to celebrate Pride Month

LGBTQ groups have taken advantage of the online world and hold virtual versions of these meetings and hangouts to continue having a supportive community.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — June is Pride Month and although the coronavirus pandemic may have had to cancel many Pride events for 2020, the LGBTQ community is finding ways to still celebrate.

"With everything that's been going they haven't been able to hold that and we had the technology to do some stuff," said Katrina Stewart, the executive director of Pride Community Center.

Because safety guidelines have been in place due to the coronavirus, the LGBTQ groups have taken advantage of the online world and hold virtual versions of these gatherings. That way people can still social distance, but also stay in touch with that community of support.

"We actually had one last week and partnered with quite a few organizations and had a pretty good turnout," Stewart said.

The pandemic is still ongoing and has caused many Pride events to have either been postponed or canceled for 2020.

"Pride Houston I don't think is going to be the big thing that it has been for many years," Stewart said.

Brazos Valley LGBTQ groups will still be celebrating Pride Month, but as they have been doing virtually for the past few months.

Texas A&M lgbtq+ Pride Center Got a busy month planned. Hope to see everyone for Pride!🏳️‍🌈

"I know Aggie Pride is a having a panel later this month that is covering the gender spectrum," Stewart said.

Stewart hopes people celebrating Pride this month recognizes the inclusiveness it brings.

"Pride Community Center and a number of the local LGBTQ groups really do resonate with what Black Lives Matter has been saying in terms of how individual stories are important," Stewart said. "We really need to be lifting up the stories of our LGBTQ people of color."