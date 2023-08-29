Liberty County wildfire continues to smolder as residents allowed to return to their homes

The fire spread near CR 325 and FM 1010, which is in Cleveland, Texas.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters worked for nearly seven hours Tuesday to contain a 97-acre wildfire that spread in Liberty County.

The wildfire threatened nearby homes, forcing residents to evacuate, but those residents were able to return home at about 7 p.m.

“There were multiple homes threatened on County Road 325," said Matthew Ford with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "They were only threatened, no home loss at this time.”

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw helicopters being used to assist in extinguishing the fire. The helicopters made trip after trip to a nearby pond, dunking massive buckets into the water so they could be used to dump across the flames.

It took several hours for firefighters to fully contain the fire, but by the time the sun went down, it was 100% contained.

No injuries were reported, and fortunately, no Cleveland ISD campuses were in danger, though officials said the fire could have impacted bus routes.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Wednesday.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning alerts fire managers on federal lands to conditions that are highly unfavorable for prescribed burns and that may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.

