Texas A&M Police announces new Assistant Chief of Police

A Henderson, Texas native, Lieutenant Richardson has been with the Texas A&M Police Department for over 20 years.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Police Department has announced that Lieutenant Bobby Richardson has been promoted to Assistant Chief of Police within the organization.

A Henderson, Texas native, Lieutenant Richardson has been with the Texas A&M Police Department for over 28 years, and has held various positions of leadership in Field Operations and Support Services Divisions.

He has also received a number of awards, including the Texas A&M University Police Department's "Officer of the Year" award, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Officer of the Year award, and the Texas A&M Police Department's Life Saving Award.

Lieutenant Richardson will now be responsible for communications, evidence and property, informational technology, special operations, records, personnel, and recruiting and training within the Support Services Division.