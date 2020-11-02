A local attorney has thrown his name in the democratic race to become the next Brazos County Attorney.

"I've always wanted to serve my community, I was born and raised here in the Brazos County," said Fred A. Medina, running for Brazos County Attorney. "I'd like to take the County Attorney's office in a new direction."

Medina is an alumnus of the University of Texas A&M. He got his law degree at Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Texas Southern University in Houston.

Medina has been practicing law for about 15 years with an extensive background that includes practicing criminal defense law and even a position as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas.

"I know what it's like to get up in the morning and work hard," Medina said. "I had a blue-collar job, I've had a white-collar job, I know what the people in this community are all about. I understand family, I understand their concerns keeping the community safe."

RELATED: Local attorney believes his experience makes him a good fit for the next Brazos County Attorney

Medina hopes to bring pretrial diversion to the county office. He believes will deal with non-violent crimes more efficiently.

"It allows us to take an individual before them coming to court and information being filed," Medina said. "For example possession of marijuana case, allows them to take a course, counseling, pay a fine; we will have that on the books as a tool to prosecute individuals who are accused of crime here in Brazos County."

Medina said it will help free up the Brazos County Courts and the Attorney's Office.

RELATED: Assistant County Attorney looking to fill Rod Anderson's office

"It has been used in small counties, it has been used in large counties and it's being used right here in the Brazos County by the District Attorneys Office," Medina said. "I think that is the fresh perspective I can bring to the County Attorney's Office."

All in all, Medina vows to give his 100% to the office.

"I will be the first to arrive at the office and the last to leave, every day," Medina said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

'Shelter in Place:' Emergency alerts explained

KAGS Explained: The Equifax hack indictments

Traffic operations in Grimes & Brazos Counties nets more than 60 arrests