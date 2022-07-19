Tara Royers, bakery owner, stated that she has dreamed of owning a bakery and baking for the show ever since she was a child.

BRENHAM, Texas —



On July 14, a famous Brenham's bakery owner appeared on the Today show.

Tara Royers owns Royer's Pie Haven in Round Top, Texas.

In addition to being featured in Woman's World magazine, Pie Haven in Guidepost magazine, NBC's Great Day Houston, and Live With Kelly and Ryan, Royers has also appeared in a variety of other publications.

Royers, who has been baking since she was eight, describes Pie Haven as a safe haven and heaven on earth.

Royers stated that she has dreamed of owning a bakery and baking for the show ever since she was a child.

While many travelers, travel to Pie Haven, Royers said she prepares all the pies in her Brenham, Texas, bakery.

Royers is the daughter of Bud "The Pieman" Royer, the man who started the well-known pie shop. In 2011, Royer's Pie Haven was born from Royers Round Top Café and Royers mail order pies.

"My dad loved to take simple things and create depth with flavor," said Royers.

According to Royers, when she was a child, her mother always wanted to create a homelike atmosphere when guests were invited over for dinner.

"I wanted it to be a place where everyone feels welcome, seen, where they sit around a table and savor a piece of pie together." said Royer.

Which became a huge part of why she made the bakery feel cozy.

"A place where you also feel Godly love", said Royer.

In spite of owning the business now, she said she never imagined she would achieve her 10-year-old dream.

Royers said it is pie haven that will always make you feel at home regardless of whether you prefer to eat a cake inside or outside under the big oak trees.