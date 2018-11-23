At least 17 local businesses are donating a portion of their profits from Small Business Saturday to Habitat for Humanity.

Below is a list of the business participating:

The Hudson Barber Emporium LLC

Brazos Cedar Works

Brazos Glassworks

Burr's Unfinished Furniture

Caffe Capri

Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant

Jim.n.i

The Frame Gallery

The Village and Art979 Gallery

Taco Crave B/CS

Ed's Bookshop

Purple Turtle Art Studio

Madden's Casual Gourmet

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station

La Perla Tapatia Meat Market

Rita's House of Styles

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday were consumers are encouraged to shop at local small businesses.

