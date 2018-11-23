At least 17 local businesses are donating a portion of their profits from Small Business Saturday to Habitat for Humanity.
Below is a list of the business participating:
The Hudson Barber Emporium LLC
Brazos Cedar Works
Brazos Glassworks
Burr's Unfinished Furniture
Caffe Capri
Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant
Jim.n.i
The Frame Gallery
The Village and Art979 Gallery
Taco Crave B/CS
Ed's Bookshop
Purple Turtle Art Studio
Madden's Casual Gourmet
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station
La Perla Tapatia Meat Market
Rita's House of Styles
Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday were consumers are encouraged to shop at local small businesses.
