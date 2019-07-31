BRYAN, Texas —

Historic Bowie Elementary School, often the subject of ghost stories and urban legends, sat abandoned for 14 years. In May, the City of Bryan condemned the 102-year-old building. Now, a College Station business plans to convert the shuttered school into an office space.

New owners Johanna and Thomas Gessner of Gessner Engineering along with GVBM LLC plan to renovate the landmark. They said they intend to preserve as many historical characteristics as possible while updating the interior of the building into modern offices with additional commercial rental space.

“We are thrilled to purchase, restore, and return the Bowie School to a serviceable structure," Thomas Gessner said.

The former Bryan ISD building was constructed in 1918 and sits at the corner of Sims and 26th Street. The school consumes nearly a block of Downtown Bryan.