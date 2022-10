Candidates running for local public office are available for questions this week.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center.

At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station City Council, College Station Mayor and Brazos County Commissioners.

This forum is free and open to the public. You can submit your questions here.