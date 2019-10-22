COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you have nine candidates for city office sharing a platform, there are going to be interruptions. The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce invited candidates to the Local Candidate Forum.

The Chamber of Commerce said people who came to Monday's forum had an opportunity to ask questions and get the candidate's input.

"It is a good way to highlight how the candidates feel on business, and other issues so our community can see where they stand," said Glen Brewer, B/CS Chamber president.

Two Bryan City Council seats, one College Station City Council seat and the City of Bryan mayor's office are up for election in November.

Mayor of City of Bryan

• Andrew Nelson

• Patrick Giammalva

• Robert Rose

Bryan City Council District 1

• Reuben Marin

• Sedrick Gilbert

Bryan City Council District 2

• Rafael Pena

• Prentiss Madison

College Station City Council Place 2

• Jerome Rektorik

• John Crompton

Candidates were asked various questions ranging from planning and zoning issues to parks and recreation around both areas.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

UPDATE: Victim shares story of terrifying encounter with home intruder

Dallas tornado formation explanation, rating update & why the Brazos Valley did not see tornadoes

Voting Gets An Upgrade In The Brazos Valley