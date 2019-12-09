BRYAN, Texas —

The National Rifle Association Foundation issued a grant to the Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office totaling $5,800.

Precinct 3’s acting constable requested the grant to purchase a patrol rifle, training ammunition, and training supplies for Precinct 3 deputies.

The deputies serving Precinct 3 in Brazos County are responsible for serving summons and writs, acting as bailiff security for county courts, stopping traffic law offenders, serving warrant arrests, and helping other local law enforcement agencies throughout Brazos County.

The NRA Foundation has given over $267 million in grants to organizations since 1990.

In a press release, the constable who requested the funds thanked the NRA, and assures the money will be used to give the deputies the best tools and training to better serve the citizens of Brazos County.

