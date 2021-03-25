Local contractors see up to 80% in price increase in lumber prices

The lumber shortage may increase the cost of what it takes to work on your homes and other buildings.

BRYAN, Texas — The pandemic has caused supply shortages in many different industries. One industry that has been dealing with increased prices and decreased supply this past year is the lumber industry.

There is a constant need for lumber in the Brazos Valley, and the pandemic did not put a pause to that.

“The demand for lumber is high even with coronavirus. It’s actually affected our ability to receive more lumber than we usually do, so it’s kind of affected the receiving end of the lumber business," Woodson Lumber Bryan manager Greg Brown said.

With many manufacturers behind in producing and delivering lumber, this limited material will cost more.

“The prices are high because the demand. And they’re probably going to stay that way for a while until everything gets back to normal if it ever does," Brown said.

The impact on the lumber industry spills over into contractors’ work and homeowners as well.

“They have to pass it on to the homeowner because when they buy something or when they give the bid and the homeowner says, okay build my house, then all of a sudden, he goes to buy the material and it’s gone up however much percentage, then he’s going to have to pass that on to them or he’s going to be in trouble,” Brown said.

Local contractors said they have seen a price increase of up to 80% in lumber. This crisis is a whole new experience for some.

“Typically in the past, when we would get a price quoting to us, as long as we ordered the material by that deadline, everything was good." Schulte Roofing president Josh Schulte said. "But now, if the material gets delayed, we actually have to pay the price based on when it shipped, not when it’s quoted. So things are drastically changing. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Because of the high costs, homeowners may be looking at other venues to work on their homes.

“There’s a lot of shoddy work going on in our industry right now because people are just happy to get people to do things." Schulte said. "It doesn’t have to be done well, it doesn’t have to be done right, people are just happy to get things done. So what you didn’t cook the chicken all the way and the chicken sandwich got done.”