COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M students are working on a solution to adapt produce to the changing seasons and roller coaster weather.

TUFU, or Texas A&M Urban Farm United is right down the road from campus.

This greenhouse that TUFU moved into in August a variety of greens including parsley, lettuce, cabbages and even pansies. And they all grow vertically as some farmers are thinking for the future.

“It takes up way less room, so it’s based on the it’s all based on the idea of okay we keep repopulating, nobody’s slowing down there, urban sprawl in other words. And we’re kind of developing a habit for future generations to go off of so we can grow in tight spaces,” said TUFU Founder Broch Saxton.

Growing them in this way is helping TUFU save time and space.

“It’s not a fix all solution. It’s practical for certain crops. And in this case, lettuce and all kinds of greens and herbs. You pump out a lot more in a frame of time than in a field. Taking up way less space and using much less resources and you can even recycle over some of the resources used,” said Saxton.

But a problem they ran into last week is that they may be producing TOO much.

“Typically what we do is harvest them and give them to twelfth can which is the local food bank here but we have too many plants for them so we’re looking into other options, like giving them to students on campus or other local restaurants that uses a lot of lettuce and stuff,” said TUFU general member Stephon Warren.

TUFU is working on reaching out to more of the community and introducing sustainable food production to Texas A&M.