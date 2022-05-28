One gun store owner talks about the domino effect we will see in several gun shops.

BRYAN, Texas — Gun control is back on the debate table after the tragedy in Uvalde, that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead.

Many people are now looking to lawmakers to take action to stop tragedies like Uvalde, from happening. One gun store owner, Bary Burdett, of Burdett & Son Outdoor Adventure Shop, predicted that we could see some changes in in-laws.

This could also cause a domino effect for several gun shops to tighten their protocol for purchasing a gun. However, he stated only time will tell.

“Possibly as a background check it may change, it’s hard to predict what’s gonna happen until they make decisions on what they’re gonna do but usually you do some correlation between tragic events and changes in the law,“ Burdett said.

Typically, there is an uptick in gun sales, the spark of these sales coming from many people panic buying after tragic situations.

He predicts that stores will be more thorough during purchases in-store including his own, Burdett & Son.

A new poll done by Politico showed that 88 percent of people support mandatory background checks on all gun sales.

Democrats and Republicans have been going back and forth on this issue. Recently, a National Rifle convention took place amid protesters for gun control.

“Usually what you see an uptick in sales of are usually more self-defense firearms or more modern sporting weapons,” Burdett said.

There will be at least a $100 increase for assault-style weapons. New owners looking to protect themselves right now should talk with a gun shop first.