BRYAN, Texas — Catalena Hatters, a local business that makes custom cowboy hats, was presented the award for Best Downtown Business, by the Texas Downtown Association on Oct. 30. The Texas Downtown Association (TDA) sponsors the annual program to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas.

Open since 1983, Catalena Hatters is one of a handful of true custom cowboy hatters in the country. The legacy began when owners Sammy and Carolyn Catalena purchased machinery from a Florida hatmaker with the promise that they would never sell out to corporate America, and that custom hatmaking would always be their business. Catalena Hatters has served customers from all walks of life over the years - the working cowboy, collegiate equestrian team members, professional rodeo cowboys, musicians and even celebrities.

"We are so pleased that Catalena Hatters was recognized at this year's TDA awards ceremony. This family business has made such an impact on not only Downtown Bryan, but the community as well," said Sandy Farris, executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association.

Winners were announced on October 30 at the Awards Gala held in conjunction with the 2019 Texas Downtown Conference in Georgetown. With 119 entries in 11 different categories from communities across the state, competition was stiff. Winners were chosen by a panel of professionals representing various professions, including civic, media and related industries.

Catalena Hatters is located in Downtown Bryan off Main Street, and is open Monday- Friday from 9am to 6pm.