BRYAN, Texas — Typically, it’s the Viking Theatre putting on productions, but Thursday the students at Bryan High school got a special visit from a Texas acting group.

The Texas Shakespeare Festival touring company travels around the state to provide educational opportunities for students.

"Teach them even more about Shakespeare and how to tackle Shakespeare,” said Lauren Ufkes, a member of the acting group.

Texas Shakespeare Festival put on the William Shakespeare production of Midsommer Night's Dream. Which is fitting for Bryan High School, because just last month the students put on their own version of the shows, along with other Shakespeare plays.

“It gives you another appreciation because you know the behind the scenes of how this show works and you know the ins and the outs," said 10th grader, Kieran Wyie. "To see that its still so entertaining to you after performing it so many time is great.”

The Viking Theatre were not just treated to a performance, they were able to pick the actors brains with a question and answer session.

"It’s really cool that they came to a high school to share tips with us," said Trace Levens, a 10th grader.

As well as getting a hands-on workshop, training in Shakespeare.

“I think that’s what I get out of it is that I’m helping somebody and grooming them to enjoy Shakespeare because they’re the next generation of people to carry on Shakespeare," Ufkes said.

For these students it was much more than a one day experience.

“A lot of the time we think we glamorize those who pursue theater as a celebrity," said Jacob Justice, the director of the Viking Theatre. "(It's important for students) to get to meet real working actors who are doing what they love, make money while doing it and survive.”

Seeing people once in their shoes have success in an acting career gives students the motivation to try and do the same.

"Schools that aren’t like Julliard, Colombia, NYU or art schools still offer super good arts programs," Wylie said. "It gives a lot of hope that although we don’t go to these super fancy schools, you can still have an amazing career in what you love doing.”

An amazing career, as these students know, one in which they must “Take pains, be perfect.”

