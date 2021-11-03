Local hospitals and blood banks low in blood because of winter storm

Just like food, blood can also go bad. When the winter storm hit in February, blood banks decreased in supply.

BRYAN, Texas — Texas is still recovering from the winter storm that passed by nearly a month ago. Hospitals and blood banks are suffering shortages in blood supplies because of it.

Just like food, blood can also go bad. When the winter storm hit in February, blood banks decreased in supply.

“Not only did it make it difficult for our donors to get out, but it made it impossible for our blood center staff to go in and do the work they would normally do as far as distribution and the testing of those products. All blood products are tested to ensure safety before they’re brought to one of the hospitals to be transfused. It really just backed everything up for over a week,” said CHI St. Joseph Health's lab operations manager Paul Langston.

CHI St. Joseph held a blood drive Wednesday to get its blood bank stock back up to a safe level to continue serving the community.

“You can never predict when a trauma is going to come in and those individuals in particular are very particular. They can be massively hemorrhaging and may need multiple products," Langston said.

Naturally, not all patients require the same amount of blood. Some need less and others need much more.

"We’ve had patients that have taken in an excess of 100 units, so when we have one of those events, it really depletes the store we have on shelf," she added. "And then there’s your standard surgical procedures and child birthing events that may require a few units.”

Some blood products only have a shelf life of five days. When hospitals and blood banks don’t have enough blood, procedures can be delayed.

“When we get low, we may have to postpone or delay elective procedures and some of our oncology treatments maybe delayed.”