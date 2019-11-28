NAVASOTA, Texas — You might have heard about a coat or a food drive, but how about a sock drive?

“What always drives you crazy when it gets cold," said Bert Miller, the president of Miller Insurance Agency in Navasota. "You’re feet are always cold.”

Miller and his company wanted to give back during the holiday season, but also wanted to be different and still fulfill a need in the community. Thus Socks for Seniors was born.

“(It has) been really successful over the years, being able to give to the seniors that are in more of a need to keep warm during the winter months," Miller said.

Miller insurance agency has been putting on this drive for the past five years and have been able to raise at least 3,000 pairs of socks.

“I’m able to get them, through the churches, nursing homes and other outlets, to the ones that need them," Miller said.

Any size and any style is acceptable.

"We get a lot of fun ones that come in that aren’t just white tube socks," Miller said.

Miller Insurance Agency hopes for another successful year of collecting socks, but they’re just glad they can help.

"It helps fill a need that a lot of times you just don’t think about and its fun just to see the smiles of the faces when (senior citizens) get them.”

The sock drive goes on until Dec. 18. People can donate at Miller Insurance Agency located at 220 E Washington Ave. in Navasota.

