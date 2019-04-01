BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas -- Local law enforcement agencies have donated over 12 thousand dollars to a childhood cancer fund.

As part of the Beard it Up and Color for the Cure Campaign, Texas A&M University PD, College Station PD, Bryan PD, and the Brazos County Sheriff's Department raised $12,198 for The Cure Starts Now.

The Cure Starts Now- Central Texas Chapter was established by Vicky Bridier and her husband Troy after the death of their daughter Jade to Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an aggressive and deadly brain tumor.

"What we are doing as parents who children pass away is fighting," Bridier said. "We are fighting and investing into other children's lives. And into the community as well."

During the Beard it Up Campaign, law enforcement officers are allowed to grow facial hair - a part of their uniform that would typically not be allowed.

Brazos County law enforcement agencies were the first to join the campaign. Since, 72 agencies have joined across six states. Raising a total of over $150,000.