Local law enforcement helps fight childhood cancer through December

Multiple law enforcement agencies are teaming up and growing beards for a good cause.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies are joining The Cure Starts Now to help raise money to fight childhood cancer through the months of November and December.

Agencies participating in the “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns” are listed below:

Texas A&M Police Department

Bryan Police Department

Brazos County Sheriff's Office

College Station Police Department

On Nov. 1 officers will be able to purchase the ability to grow a beard or goatee, which is normally prohibited. To grow a beard, an officer will have to donate $50 and $30 to grow a goatee.

Female officers will be able to paint their nails a certain color corresponding with a cancer that has affected them, or someone they know for $30.

This campaign is not just limited to these agencies, the public is encouraged to help join the fight and donate.

All proceeds will go directly to The Cure Starts Now.

To donate on behalf of the law enforcement agencies you can visit here.