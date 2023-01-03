x
Local law enforcement raises over $10,000 for The Cure Starts Now

Four Brazos County law enforcement agencies came together during the months of November and December to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.
Credit: KAGS

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office along with the Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M University Police Departments will be presenting a check for $10,481 to The Cure Starts Now - Central Texas

This generous donation was made possible through all of the agencies participation in the Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns.

From Nov. 1 officers were able to purchase the ability to grow a beard or goatee, which is normally prohibited. 

Officers donated $50 to grow a beard and $30 to grow a goatee. 

Female officers were also able to paint their nails a certain color corresponding with a cancer that has affected them, or someone they know for $30. 

All four departments will be hosting a Big Check Presentation at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. 

Since 2018, more than 110 law enforcement agencies have helped raised over $670,000 for The Cure Starts Now. 

For more information on The Cure Starts Now, visit here

