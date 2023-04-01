Local law enforcement team up to raise over $10,000 in campaign for cancer research

Four local law enforcement agencies participated in the Beard It Up and Color for the Cure campaigns to raise money for childhood cancer research.

These law enforcement agencies participated in the Beard It Up and Color for the Cure campaigns to raise money for The Cure Starts Now- Central Texas which raises money for childhood cancer research.

In total, the departments raised $10,481.

Since 2018, over 110 law enforcement agencies in 21 states have raised over $670,000 for the campaign as well.

On Nov. 1, officers participating from the local agencies donated $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. Female officers donated $30 to paint their nails a color that coincides with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Most local agencies do not allow certain types of facial hair or colored nail polish while in uniform.

For the months of November and December, participating agencies relaxed these policies to help raise awareness.

Texas A&M police officer, Bobby Richardson said, "I have family members that have been impacted by cancer. We all know someone so it makes it very personal and it's just a good cause to raise money. It also comes with bragging rights around the police department where we can talk about who has the best beard so it's also a competition."

The Cure Starts Now- Central Texas Chapter was established by Vicky and Troy Bridier in September of 2016 in the memory of their daughter, Jade.

"In 2016, we lost our four year old daughter, Jade to DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, the most deadly brain cancer in childhood cancer. So my goal and my last promise to my daughter at her gravesite was that I will fight till the last breath to find a cure for this cancer that no one's really touching.", said Vicky Bridier.