Fire causes local meat market to start over

Texas Meat Market owner Laura Mendez is turning tragedy into a victory after a fire tore through her store on Tues, Aug. 23.

BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business.

On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

When asked about what was next for her business, owner Laura Mendez explained that they will begin selling tacos and offering catering services until the store is fully operational once again.

Mendez shared the devastation and shock she had initially seeing the market engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon. "I was two minutes, I was here and I told the guys, 'I'll be back I'm going to the bank,' said Mendez. "I was not even two minutes away when someone called and said fire fire."

"It's devastating it's, you see all your hard work, you see years of what you built its not just overnight," Mendez stated. "It's something that you take years to build."

Mendez shared how she received an overwhelmingly amount of support and genuine concern from the Brazos community that was the silver lining.

"Just people coming in, showing their support, asking, 'hey are you okay?' that means a lot, that means a lot to me and my family," said Mendez. "We can't operate in there no longer, it's gonna take months to get it reopen, being so, we have a food truck. It's still operable. Orders have started to pour in already, Mendez gushed about, stating "I love that because everybody has already reached out. They already planning orders, hey I want 80 tacos, I want a catering this day."

Mendez's tears turned into triumph she said due to so much love and support during this tough time for her family and herself.

"This is not something that will stop us, no way, we're fighters." said Mendez. "People do care."