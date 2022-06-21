Founder and President of Brazos Valley Blessings said losing their office space would be "heartbreaking."

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos Valley Blessings is asking for donations to keep its doors open.

The Non-profit organization officials said they saw fewer donations received. The organization made a GoFundMe, to help maintain their business' needs and assist the community.

Amber Robertson, the Founder and President of Brazos Valley Blessings, said that she enjoyed providing for her community. Roberston started the nonprofit back in October of 2020.

Robertson said she felt called to serve others and received donations on a regular basis after the group kicked off.

“I’m from this community, born and raised. My mom, my mother-in-law, my husband and I, my children, my entire family is from this community,” said Robertson. “We consistently had donations anywhere from like $10 to like $200-$300 a month.”

Robertson told KAGS, that they’ve struggled to receive regular donations since April of 2022, which has forced the leaders to make tough business decisions. Robertson said they currently discussed what it would mean if they lost their office space.

“To lose this space would be heartbreaking to us because this is literally not even enough space for us to keep going,” said Robertson.