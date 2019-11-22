COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you went grocery shopping earlier this afternoon at the H-E-B on William D Fitch Pkwy, the last thing you probably expected to see was little feet running through the aisles. Preschoolers and kindergartners from Primrose School College Station flooded the store Thursday afternoon.

"Our pre-K and kindergartners have been doing chores at home and earning money," said Kayla Wurtz, the school's director. "We have been collecting that all month. Now they are here spending it."

The school has been helping collect non-perishable foods for the Brazos County Food Bank since 2013. Teachers said this allows the kids to experience the feeling of giving to the less fortunate hands-on.

"One of my favorite things about Primrose is not just what you know, its also who they become," Wurtz said.

Dozens of youngsters helped raise over $200 to go on the grocery shopping spree. The school helped provide the rest.

"They get super excited," Wurtz said. "They have been talking about it all month long. Every time that they're coming into school every morning they ask, 'Is it field trip day yet?'"

When Thursday came around, there was only so much prepping a few teachers can do when taking on the task of bringing 37 little ones to the store.

"There really isn't a game plan and that is just because they are kids," Wurtz said. "We work with kids everyday, but there isn't a game plan."

The Texas A&M University girls volleyball team were also on hand to help chaperone the kids.

With a few laughs and giggles the Primrose School of College Station was able to make it out with a sense of giving during the holiday season.

