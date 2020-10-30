Local pumpkin patches are thriving amidst pandemic

Even though the number of pumpkins sold are high, there have been changes to the experience to maintain health protocols.

BRYAN, Texas — Halloween is upon us and pumpkin patches are a very popular destination during spooky season.

No matter the size, shape, or color, pumpkins are a favorite accessory to buy in October. That has not changed despite coronavirus.

“I think our numbers and all the numbers in the community are probably doing well in the state, even across the united states. I don’t think there’s a farmer that probably has any pumpkins left. They probably sold them all. People were ready to get out, they felt comfortable getting outdoors and keeping 6 feet away so it’s been fantastic for the retailers and I think it’s been great for the farmers too, they’ve made some money," said The Farm Patch Owner Mark Scarmardo.

In fact, some patches are doing even better than before.

"This year we thought since COVID there won’t be as many people, but there ended up being more people and we actually ended up having to get another truckload of pumpkins which we usually don’t have to do, so this year we’ve been selling more than seasons past," said Habitat for Humanity's public relations director Gyllian Navarro.

Even though the number of pumpkins sold are high, there have been changes to the experience to maintain health protocols.

"So far we ask people to wear their masks. We ask that they’re also social distancing, so that people are safe and we also have our risk sign out for COVID and so we just make it as safe as possible," said Navarro.

#Halloween will be different this year, but it can still be special. Get creative to celebrate in ways that help slow the spread of #COVID19. Have a scavenger hunt at home, a virtual costume contest, or carve pumpkins with people you live with. https://t.co/37PPKvcBVr pic.twitter.com/0A6jn49FVH — CDC (@CDCgov) October 26, 2020

Now is a popular time to pick your pumpkin so if you have not yet, you may want to go soon.

“The pickings are going to be kind of slim if you don’t get out in the next day or two, probably by Halloween, there won’t be any at the patches," said Scarmardo.

For these local patches, the pandemic has not been able to put a pause on their spooky holiday spirit and they welcome the community to visit them and join in.