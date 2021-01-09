Local Red Cross chapter helping out those affected by Hurricane Ida

The Bryan branch of the American Red Cross has sent out several volunteers to help

BRYAN, Texas — As Hurricane Ida has hit several areas along the Gulf, a local nonprofit is trying to help those being impacted.

The Bryan branch of the American Red Cross has sent out several volunteers to join the hundreds of other volunteers who are trying to help states that are being impacted.

AJ Renold, the leader for the Bryan location for the American Red Cross, says that the organization is always prepared to help whenever disaster strikes. The nonprofit helps by providing food, water, and shelter to those in need.

The organization says that they regularly respond to everything from “home fires to hurricanes.”