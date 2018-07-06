COLLEGE STATION, Texas - More and more snake sightings have been taking place over the Brazos Valley.

With the temperatures rising, more snakes are slithering around.

And while many snakes aren't poisonous, some snakes in the Brazos Valley can bring some danger.

In the Brazos Valley there are four poisonous snakes - the Copperhead, the Cottonmouth, rattlesnakes and the Texas Coral Snake.

"The copperhead is our most poisonous snake," said Don Plitt, a local snake remover.

Plitt said he is removing almost two snakes a week away from homes and businesses.

And when it comes to identifying the snake, he stresses the importance of knowing a dangerous and poisonous snake when you see it.

"Learn what it looks like," Plitt said. "You don't have to pick up a book, or go to Google, just learn what it looks like and you'll know."

And Plitt said if you get bitten by a snake, regardless of how big or hard the bite is, to seek medical attention immediately.

"Go to a hospital," he said. "If you are bitten, go to a hospital immediately."

